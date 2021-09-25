Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Solar, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25. First Solar has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

