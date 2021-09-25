Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of METC stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $505.49 million, a PE ratio of 104.18 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

