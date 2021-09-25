Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,490 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

