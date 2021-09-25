Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By Barrington Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HQY. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

HQY opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,610.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

