QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 89,317 shares.The stock last traded at $87.40 and had previously closed at $87.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.77 and a beta of 1.33.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

