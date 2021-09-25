Qtum Market Cap Reaches $986.15 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $9.99 or 0.00023321 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $986.15 million and $315.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,759,352 coins and its circulating supply is 98,725,549 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.