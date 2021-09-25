Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,007 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cerecor Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $477,850. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.