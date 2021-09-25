Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,322 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 84.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $101.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.