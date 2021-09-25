Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 44,641 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,641 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $152,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,831 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $307.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.88.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

