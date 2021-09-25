Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 656 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,256,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BRP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $298,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in BRP Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,005,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after buying an additional 136,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. Analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

