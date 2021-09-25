Quark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,083.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Quark has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $1,083.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000234 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 274,867,583 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

