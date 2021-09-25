Quilter Plc Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $221.39 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.