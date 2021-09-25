Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,466 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $3,050,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,995. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

