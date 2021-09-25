Quilter Plc Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,808 shares of company stock worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,688. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

