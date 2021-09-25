Quilter Plc Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $16.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,869.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,981. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,782.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,582.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.41 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

