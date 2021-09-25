Quilter Plc Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 103.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 543,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 84,700 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

