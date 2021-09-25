Quilter Plc Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $60.35. 10,106,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,893,676. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

