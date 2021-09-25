Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,965 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -169.31 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

