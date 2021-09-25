Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 553,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,131.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 521,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

