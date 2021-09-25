Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Zepp Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Zepp Health Co. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

