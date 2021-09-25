Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.01 on Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $53.07 million and $4.82 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00007080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00073546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00108145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00147931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,511.57 or 1.00008835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.23 or 0.06768709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.49 or 0.00779826 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,634,438 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

