Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Buys $54,139.80 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RAIN opened at $15.02 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

