Raymond James Boosts Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target to C$6.00

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Opsens in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Opsens has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

