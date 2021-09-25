RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

ROLL stock opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,679,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

