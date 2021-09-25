RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $33.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.12 million, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RE/MAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RE/MAX by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

