Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,357,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $224,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 772,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $50,746,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $39,377,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NYSE:O opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.