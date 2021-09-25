Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.08.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

