Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

