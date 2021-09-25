RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $4.99 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $232.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

