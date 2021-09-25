Refereum (RFR) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $60.99 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00121311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

