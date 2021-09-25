Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 42,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $122.03 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 871.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

