Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BIO opened at $802.96 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $491.58 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $767.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

