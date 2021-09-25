Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,625,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

