Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

SO opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

