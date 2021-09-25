Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $212.62 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day moving average is $227.46. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.39.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.