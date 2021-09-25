Research Analysts Set Expectations for Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72.

DEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 244.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $139,068,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

