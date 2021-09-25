ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.96. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 475,981 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -1.30.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

In other ReShape Lifesciences news, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $851,087.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,713.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,865.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,083,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

