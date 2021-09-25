Reviewing Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and DHT (NYSE:DHT)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.5% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eneti pays out -0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DHT pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74% DHT 18.31% 5.27% 3.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eneti and DHT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.14 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.91 DHT $691.04 million 1.50 $266.27 million $1.74 3.49

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eneti and DHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 DHT 0 1 7 0 2.88

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.97%. DHT has a consensus target price of $9.59, indicating a potential upside of 57.92%. Given DHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Eneti.

Summary

DHT beats Eneti on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

