Reviewing Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) & The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and The Cato (NYSE:CATO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

57.0% of The Cato shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of The Cato shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and The Cato’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Cato $575.11 million 0.68 -$47.48 million N/A N/A

Victoria’s Secret has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Cato.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and The Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A The Cato 3.32% 9.31% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Victoria’s Secret and The Cato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret 0 3 5 0 2.63 The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus target price of $88.88, indicating a potential upside of 47.51%. Given Victoria’s Secret’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret is more favorable than The Cato.

Summary

The Cato beats Victoria’s Secret on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.