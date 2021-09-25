Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,704 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $999,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 119,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,579 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.20 million. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

