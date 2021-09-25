Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after buying an additional 102,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

GLDD opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $450,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

