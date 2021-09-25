Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Dorian LPG worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 32.71%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

