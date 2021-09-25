Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,598 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of VCRA opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -267.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $182,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,701 shares of company stock worth $2,763,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

