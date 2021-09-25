Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,898 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of BellRing Brands worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BellRing Brands by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

