Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,796 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.80. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

