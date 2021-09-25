Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,017 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. CL King began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

