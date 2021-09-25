Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of RYTM stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

