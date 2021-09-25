Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Profile

