Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 46,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,315,513 shares.The stock last traded at $13.71 and had previously closed at $15.24.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $809.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

