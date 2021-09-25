Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,410 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $28.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

